Military called in to enforce Sydney lockdown as Delta variant fuels record rise in COVID cases
Published
Hundreds of military personnel have been called up to help enforce a COVID lockdown in Australia's biggest city.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of military personnel have been called up to help enforce a COVID lockdown in Australia's biggest city.Full Article
Sydney Extends Lockdown, as Delta Cases Continue to Rise.
The BBC reports that Australia's largest city has been under..
Johnson says ‘sensible to wait just a little longer’ as Delta variant fuels a new wave of infections.