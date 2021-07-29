Nikola founder Trevor Milton charged with making false statements
Published
Some retail investors in the electric truck company lost their retirement savings, US federal indictment allegesFull Article
Published
Some retail investors in the electric truck company lost their retirement savings, US federal indictment allegesFull Article
Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton has been indicted on three charges of fraud by the U.S. Department of Justice based on..
Trevor Milton, founder of electric truck company Nikola Corp. undefined has been indicted on three counts of fraud by the U.S....