How Suni Lee, Tokyo Olympics all-around winner, represents a refugee community, the Hmong
Published
Sunisa Lee just won gold in the Olympic all-around title, which is a win for her and the Hmong community. Her parents are Hmong refugees from Laos.
Published
Sunisa Lee just won gold in the Olympic all-around title, which is a win for her and the Hmong community. Her parents are Hmong refugees from Laos.
Gymnast Sunisa Lee won the individual all-around competition in Tokyo on Tuesday, becoming the first Asian-American Olympic..