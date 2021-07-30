ABC's Christian Porter defence to stay suppressed
Published
Most of the ABC 's defence to the Christian Porter defamation case won't be made public, after a judge agreed 27 pages should be removed from the court file.Full Article
Published
Most of the ABC 's defence to the Christian Porter defamation case won't be made public, after a judge agreed 27 pages should be removed from the court file.Full Article
The Federal Court has ordered that secret parts of the ABC’s written defence to a defamation suit brought against it by cabinet..