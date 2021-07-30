'Wealth, style, power': Lady Gaga stars in stylishly sinister 'House of Gucci' trailer
Published
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga star as Maurizio Gucci and Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" (in theaters Nov. 24).
Published
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga star as Maurizio Gucci and Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" (in theaters Nov. 24).
Say “ciao” to your first official look at Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in “House of Gucci.”
Set to Blondie’s..