Suni Lee continues US gymnastics dynasty with all-around gold: How she won in photos
Published
Suni Lee joined the ranks of U.S. gymnastics royalty on Thursday when she became the fifth woman in a row to claim the Olympic all-around title.
Published
Suni Lee joined the ranks of U.S. gymnastics royalty on Thursday when she became the fifth woman in a row to claim the Olympic all-around title.
Gymnast Sunisa Lee won the individual all-around competition in Tokyo on Tuesday, becoming the first Asian-American Olympic..