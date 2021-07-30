Great Britain's Beth Shriever wins gold in women's BMX racing
Great Britain's Beth Shriever has won the gold medal in the women's BMX racing at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Britain's Bethany Shriever wins the first gold medal in the women's BMX racing final, holding off two-time champion Mariana Pajon..
Britain's Bethany Shriever wins gold in the women's BMX racing final, moments after Kye Whyte claims the nation's first Olympic..