First look out! Drashti Dhami impresses as royal warrior in her digital debut 'The Empire'
Mounted on a mammoth scale, Indian audiences will see a show like 'The Empire' in the digital realm for the first time.Full Article
Drashti Dhami dazzles as a mighty royal warrior in her digital debut with magnum opus The Empire, coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar