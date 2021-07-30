Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PV Sindhu defeats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to enter semi-finals
The reigning world Champion Sindhu reached the semifinals of women's singles with a fighting straight-game win over world no 5 Yamaguchi.Full Article
PV Sindhu defended brilliantly and rode on her attack to outclass the fourth-seeded Yamaguchi 21-13 22-20 in a 56-minute..