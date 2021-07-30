VOA Our Voices 330: Olympics 2020: African Athletes Going for the Gold

The 2020 Olympics are finally underway in Tokyo after potentially being sidelined due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite a one year delay, the International Olympic Committee pushed forward by implementing safety measure such as mask mandates and social distancing rules to mandatory COVID testing and with no spectators in the seats for the world’s most watched international sporting event. On this week’s Our Voices, we take a look at the long road to the 2020 Olympics for African nations.