Silk Sonic 'Skate' into another hit: What to know about Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's album

Silk Sonic 'Skate' into another hit: What to know about Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's album

USATODAY.com

Published

Silk Sonic is returning with 'Skate,' its second single from its album, 'An Evening with Silk Sonic.' Here's everything we know about the album.

Full Article