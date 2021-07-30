Man City make £100m bid for Aston Villa's England midfielder Grealish
Published
Manchester City hope to complete a quick transfer after lodging a club-record £100m bid for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.Full Article
Published
Manchester City hope to complete a quick transfer after lodging a club-record £100m bid for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.Full Article
EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham have held firm over Harry Kane and Manchester City look poised to give up for this summer. They have instead..
Manchester City have reportedly made a bid for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. We take a look at the England star's career so..