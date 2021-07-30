Mets adding Javy Baez in deal with Cubs at MLB trade deadline
Published
Baez will join friend and compatriot Francisco Lindor, currently on the injured list, in the Mets' new-look infield.
Published
Baez will join friend and compatriot Francisco Lindor, currently on the injured list, in the Mets' new-look infield.
Reinforcing two areas of need with one trade, the Mets were finalizing a deal that would bring in shortstop Javier Baez and..
Friday morning report indicates Rays have stepped up their interest in All-Star third baseman.