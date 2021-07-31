Katie Ledecky wins gold in 800 free, capping her Summer Olympics with four medals
Katie Ledecky finished off her events at the Olympics with a victory in the 800-meter freestyles event. Ledecky won four medals in Tokyo.
If they gave gold medals for Olympics celebrations, Australian swim coach Dean Boxall would be nearly impossible to beat...
Katie Ledecky leads the American contingent vying for gold during Monday's Olympic competition.