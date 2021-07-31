Simone Biles: Tokyo Olympics gymnast withdraws from two more events
Published
American Simone Biles pulls out of the vault and uneven bars gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.Full Article
Published
American Simone Biles pulls out of the vault and uneven bars gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.Full Article
US star gymnast has not competed since pulling out of the women’s team final on Wednesday, citing mental health issues
Simone Biles has withdrawn from two Olympic finals events, USA Gymnastics announced on Friday.