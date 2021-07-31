US fencer Alen Hadzic confronts teammates wearing pink masks in apparent of his inclusion on team

US fencer Alen Hadzic confronts teammates wearing pink masks in apparent of his inclusion on team

USATODAY.com

Published

Alen Hadzic, the alternate on the U.S. men's epee team, is under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual misconduct.

Full Article