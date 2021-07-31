Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has said he "had a small heart attack" but will "be back soon" after he collapsed on set earlier this week.Full Article
Better Call Saul star had 'small heart attack' but says he'll be 'back soon'
The actor fell ill earlier this week on the set of his Breaking Bad spin-off show Better Call Saul.
The 58-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling ill earlier this week on the New Mexico set of the Breaking Bad..