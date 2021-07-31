Dina Asher-Smith is out of the Olympic women's 100m after she came third in her semi-final, but teammate Daryll Neita has qualified for the final.Full Article
Dina Asher-Smith fails to make Olympic 100m final but teammate Daryll Neita through
