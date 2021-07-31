Tokyo Olympics: Dina Asher-Smith pulls out of 200m after hamstring tear
Published
Great Britain's world champion Dina Asher-Smith pulls out of the Olympic 200m after revealing she tore her hamstring earlier this month.Full Article
Published
Great Britain's world champion Dina Asher-Smith pulls out of the Olympic 200m after revealing she tore her hamstring earlier this month.Full Article
Dina Asher-Smith has failed to qualify for the women's 100m final at the Olympic Games after struggling in her semi-final -..
Team GB will target over 50 medals amid unprecedented circumstances when the Tokyo Olympics get under way later this month...