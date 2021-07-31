Tokyo Olympics: Elaine Thompson-Herah defends 100m title
Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second-fastest woman in history as she beat fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to defend her Olympic 100m title.Full Article
Watch highlights as Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah defends her 100m title in an Olympic record time of 10.61 seconds at Tokyo..
