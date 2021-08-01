Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles withdraws from floor final
American Simone Biles withdraws from the floor final but is yet to make a decision on whether to compete on beam.Full Article
She hasn’t yet decided if she’ll compete in the balance beam final
"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week," USA Gymnastics said...