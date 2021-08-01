Tokyo Olympics: Caeleb Dressel wins his fourth gold of the games in 50m freestyle
Watch USA's Caeleb Dressel win the 50m freestyle "by miles" to claim his fourth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games.Full Article
It's been an astonishingly successful Games for the 24-year-old from Florida. He added two gold medals to his haul from the Tokyo..
Caeleb Dressel set an Olympic record to win the men's 50-meter freestyle final for his fourth gold in Tokyo, and Bobby Finke..