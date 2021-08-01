Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu detained by police on suspicion of rape
The 30-year-old has been "criminally detained" by police in China on suspicion of rape after social media posts by an alleged victim.Full Article
The Chinese-Canadian star denies allegations made online by several women in China.