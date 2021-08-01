Tourists staying at the Turkish holiday resort of Bodrum were evacuated and told to wait for rescue boats on Saturday evening as fresh wildfires erupted nearby, according to local media.Full Article
Tourists evacuated by boat from holiday resort as Turkey wildfires burn
