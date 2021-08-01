American gymnast MyKayla Skinner wins silver in vault as replacement for Simone Biles
Published
MyKayla Skinner, competing in place of Simone Biles, won the silver in vault, behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who took gold.
Published
MyKayla Skinner, competing in place of Simone Biles, won the silver in vault, behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who took gold.
MyKayla Skinner wins Olympic silver in Simone Biles' place on vault. Track and field features four finals Sunday, including men's..
Watch VideoAn American finished atop the podium in the women's Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always.
Sunisa..