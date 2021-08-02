Qld lockdown extended, 13 new virus cases
Published
Southeast Queensland will be locked down until Sunday as authorities try to suppress a cluster of the Delta strain of COVID-19 that has grown to 31 cases.Full Article
Published
Southeast Queensland will be locked down until Sunday as authorities try to suppress a cluster of the Delta strain of COVID-19 that has grown to 31 cases.Full Article
By S. Adie Zul and Hadi Azmi
More than 100 Malaysian opposition lawmakers gathered at Independence Square in Kuala..
A girl, 14, lost her sense of smell and taste for six months after catching COVID and doctors have warned her that her senses may..