Fully vaccinated travellers from the US and EU can now arrive in England, Scotland and Wales without having to isolate.Full Article
Quarantine scrapped for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from US and EU
Double vaxed travellers from US and EU can travel to Scotland without quarantine
Daily Record
The rules changed at 4am on Monday morning following a decision by the Scottish Government last week.
Humza Yousaf hits out at UK Government over decision to change self-isolation
Daily Record
Travellers from the EU and US won't have to quarantine in Scotland when they arrive if they are double jabbed.
Discover Qatar opens bookings for two day hotel quarantine for travellers coming from six countries
MENAFN.com
Qatar updates travel and return policy reinstates hotel quarantine for some travellers
MENAFN.com
Hotel quarantine reintroduced for travellers from India to Qatar: Indian Embassy
MENAFN.com
US-UK flight demand soars after quarantine-free travel announced
Express and Star