Myanmar's military ruler names himself prime minister, pledges elections by 2023
The general's announcement would place Myanmar in the military's grip for nearly two and a half years.Full Article
Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military ruler, recently announced that he would take on the role of Prime Minister within the country...
Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing promised new elections and cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,..
Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing has taken on the role of prime minister in a newly formed caretaker government, state..