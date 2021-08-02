Miles Robinson scores late in extra time as USMNT upsets Mexico in Gold Cup final
Robinson scored on a header in the 117th minute of play to help the United States capture its seventh Gold Cup crown.Full Article
The United States beat Mexico 1-0 in extra time to win the Concacaf Gold Cup for a seventh time.
