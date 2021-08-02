U.S. women's basketball team fights off France to extend Olympic winning streak
Published
The U.S. women's basketball team improved to 3-0 in group play at the Tokyo Olympics, but it got arguably its biggest challenge yet against France.
Published
The U.S. women's basketball team improved to 3-0 in group play at the Tokyo Olympics, but it got arguably its biggest challenge yet against France.
US Men's Basketball Team Faces, First Olympic Loss, Since 2004.
US Men's Basketball Team Faces, First Olympic Loss, Since..