Simone Biles, who has pulled out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics citing the need to protect her mental health, will compete in the balance beam final, USA Gymnastics has said.Full Article
Simone Biles to compete in balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Simone Biles Will Make Olympic Return to Compete in Beam Final After Mental Health Concerns
Mediaite
USA Gymnastics confirmed Simone Biles will compete in Tuesday’s balance beam final at the Olympic Games. It will be Biles first..
Advertisement
More coverage
Simone Biles to return to Olympic competition
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Simone Biles will compete in the women's beam event final on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics