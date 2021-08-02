Bharat Biotech's Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant of coronavirus: ICMR study
Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin is effective against the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, an ICMR study saidFull Article
