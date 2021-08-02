Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain eventers win team gold in Tokyo
Great Britain win Olympic team eventing gold for the first time in 49 years and are well placed for individual medals later on Monday.Full Article
India scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win..
Great Britain enjoyed more BMX success on Sunday in Tokyo as Charlotte Worthington won gold and Declan Brooks bagged bronze.