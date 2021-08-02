England football captain Harry Kane has failed to show up for pre-season training at Tottenham amid speculation around his future at the club.Full Article
England captain Harry Kane misses Tottenham training as rumours swirl over Man City move
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Harry Kane ‘not shown up’ for training as Tottenham star seeks move away amid Man City transfer links
talkSPORT
Harry Kane is believed to have not shown up for Tottenham training this morning. The England ace was due back at Spurs’ training..