Locals scramble to escape south Turkey wildfires
Published
Residents of a southern Turkish village scrambled to save themselves and their livestock from wildfires that erupted near the resort beach resort of Bodrum.Full Article
Published
Residents of a southern Turkish village scrambled to save themselves and their livestock from wildfires that erupted near the resort beach resort of Bodrum.Full Article
Residents of a southern Turkish village scrambled to save themselves and their livestock from wildfires that erupted near the..