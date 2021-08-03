Third Officer Who Responded to US Capitol Attack Dies by Suicide
Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home on Thursday, a police spokesperson saidFull Article
A US police officer has become the third suicide among those who defended the Capitol building from rioters in January.
A third police officer who defended the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack has committed suicide, according to media reports....