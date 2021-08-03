Drug-related deaths in England and Wales have reached their highest levels since records began as they rose for the eighth year in a row, figures show.Full Article
Drug deaths hit record high in England and Wales after rising for eighth year in a row
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Drug-related deaths in England and Wales reach record high
Drug-related deaths in England and Wales have risen for the eighth year in a row and remain at their highest level in more than a..
Belfast Telegraph