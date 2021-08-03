NASA to launch Boeing Starliner spacecraft today: When and how to watch live
Published
OFT-2 will be the second uncrewed flight for Boeing's CST -100 Starliner spacecraft as part of the NASA's Commercial Crew Program.Full Article
Published
OFT-2 will be the second uncrewed flight for Boeing's CST -100 Starliner spacecraft as part of the NASA's Commercial Crew Program.Full Article
Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Jul 27, 2021
NASA and Boeing are taking another major step on the path to regular human..