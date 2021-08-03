3 employees shot at Tennessee Smile Direct Club facility; suspect killed by police
Published
Three employees were shot at a Smile Direct Club facility on Antioch Pike near Nashville before officers killed the suspected gunman, police said.
Published
Three employees were shot at a Smile Direct Club facility on Antioch Pike near Nashville before officers killed the suspected gunman, police said.
Metro Nashville police say they're investigating an "active shooter" situation at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch.