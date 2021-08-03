New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo must resign following AG report finding he sexually harassed women
A new investigation by the New York Attorney General says Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. His position is untenable.
NY ATTORNEY GENERAL: "The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and..
The New York State Attorney General's Office detailed multiple incidents of harassment or inappropriate comments made by Gov...