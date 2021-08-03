The best and worst 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts, from LeVar Burton to Robin Roberts

The best and worst 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts, from LeVar Burton to Robin Roberts

USATODAY.com

Published

From the surprising highs of producer Mike Richards to the lows of Dr. Oz, here is how all the guest hosts of "Jeopardy!" have done at the lectern.

Full Article