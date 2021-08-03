CDC Issues New Eviction Ban for Most of US Through Early October
The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus' delta variant has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aidFull Article
Move sought by President Joe Biden after Congress fails to act on expired national ban of forced removals.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until October 3,..
CDC has found legal authority for moratorium that would shield areas where 90% of population lives