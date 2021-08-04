Tokyo Olympics: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon 100m hurdles heat
Team GB's Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins the first event of the women's heptathlon, the 100m hurdles, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.Full Article
Team GB's Katarina Johnson-Thompson takes victory in the first event of the women's heptathlon, the 100m hurdles, at the Olympic..