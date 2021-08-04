Sky Brown, the youngest athlete to compete at the summer Olympics for Team GB, has won the bronze medal in the women's park event at the Tokyo Games.Full Article
GB skateboarder Sky Brown, 13, wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics
Team GB’s youngest athlete ever, 13, wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics
Sky Brown, 13, has won a bronze medal in women's skateboarding at Tokyo Olympics. The teenager is the youngest athlete to represent..
Tokyo Olympics: Sky Brown becomes GB's youngest medallist with skateboard bronze
Tokyo Olympics: Sky Brown wins skateboard bronze to become youngest GB medallist
Teenage skateboarder Sky Brown makes history with Olympic bronze
Tokyo Olympics: 13-year-old Sky Brown wins Olympic skateboarding bronze
Tokyo Olympics: GB skateboarder Sky Brown is ready to take on the world
Skateboarder Sky Brown is set to become Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian when she competes in the Ariake Urban Sports Park..
Age is just a number! 13-year old skateboarder, 57-year old shooter win medals at Tokyo Olympics
Japanese teenager Momiji Nishiya won a gold medal in women's street skateboarding while Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Rashidi won a bronze..
