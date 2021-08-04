The "potential hijack" of an oil tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates is over, a Royal Navy threat centre has said after sources blamed the seizure on forces backed by Iran.Full Article
'Potential hijack' of oil tanker by suspected Iran-backed army is over
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Iran Hijacks Another Tanker In Arabian Sea
Forces linked to Iran hijacked a tanker on Tuesday in the Arabian Sea of the coast of the UAE.
The Panama-flagged..
Eurasia Review
British navy group: 'Potential hijack' of ship off UAE coast
FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The British navy warned of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the United..
SeattlePI.com