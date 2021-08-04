UK Covid vaccination programme to be extended to 16- and 17-year-olds
Published
Officials say independent committee will change its guidance and ministers will accept recommendationFull Article
Published
Officials say independent committee will change its guidance and ministers will accept recommendationFull Article
Teenagers aged 16 and 17 are being offered a first vaccination against Covid-19 in Northern Ireland from Friday.
More than 10,000 people have been given a vaccine across two days of mass vaccination at South Auckland's Vodafone Events Centre...