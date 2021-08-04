Missouri governor pardons couple who pointed guns at protesters
Published
Missouri's governor pardons the couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last year.Full Article
Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew..
The St. Louis couple who was famously pictured wielding guns as Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched outside their property..