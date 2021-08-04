Manchester City closing in on signing Jack Grealish for £100m from Aston Villa
Manchester City are closing in on the £100m signing of Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish.Full Article
Man City-bound superstar Jack Grealish is set to become the most expensive English transfer ever, but once nearly made the move to..
Here's our latest fans' forum as Villa writer Ashley Preece chats with supporters about today's groundbreaking development..