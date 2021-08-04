The Hundred: Moeen Ali stars as Birmingham Phoenix beat Oval Invincibles to go top
Moeen Ali propels Birmingham Phoenix to victory in a record chase against Oval Invincibles in the men's Hundred at Edgbaston.Full Article
Moeen Ali smashes three sixes in a row during his thrilling 49 off 26 balls as Birmingham Phoenix pull off a record chase to beat..
Watch Colin Ingram's four sixes as he equals The Hundred's highest men's score of 81 not out as Oval Invincibles set Birmingham..