Tokyo Olympics: GB's Hector Pardoe pulls out of marathon swim after eye hit by elbow
Published
Great Britain's Hector Pardoe says he pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics marathon swim after being hit in the eye by an elbow during the race.Full Article
